Aberdeen drink-driver caught more than four times the limit

A drink-driver has been fined and banned from the road after being caught more than four times the limit.

George Cowe, 40, committed the offence on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, at 10.28pm on March 28

Police stopped his Citroen van. Cowe, of Greenbrae Gardens South, Bridge of Don, then failed a roadside breath test.

He pled guilty to driving with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client made the “foolish decision” to drive home.

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified him for 16 months and fined him £600.

