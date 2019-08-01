Aberdeen drink-driver caught more than five-and-a-half times the limit

A drink-driver who was caught more than five-and-a-half times the limit has been made to wait to learn her fate.

Witnesses formed the view Lisa McDonald, or Cameron, 37, was drunk and contacted police when they saw her exit a pub and get into her car.

Cameron, of Gairnshiel Avenue, Aberdeen, had been due to be sentenced but her case was further deferred by Sheriff Graeme Napier until later this month.

She previously pled guilty to driving with 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen around 12.45am on June 8.

Defence agent John McLeod previously said there were “complexities” in his client’s life she was finding it “increasingly difficult to cope with”.