Aberdeen drink-driver caught four-and-a-half times alcohol limit after ‘fun evening at Codona’s’

An Aberdeen drink-driver was caught more than four-and-a-half times the booze limit after a “fun evening at Codona’s”.

Kaitlind Hepburn, 20, had been drinking at the seaside fairground with her partner at the time on September 3, but panicked when she realised she was only allowed to park for two hours and could get towed.

She jumped in her BMW with a personalised license plate and got as far as Market Street before police spotted her and she was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 10.30pm police were alerted to a male and female within a BMW driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“At around 10.40pm police were on Market Street when they were advised of a possible drink-driver with the same license plate.

“The police officer in question observed the vehicle travelling towards them before coming to a stop. The accused was the driver.

“The accused had slurred speech, red eyes, and a very strong smell of alcohol emanating from her.”

Hepburn was required to provide a breath sample and gave a positive result. She was arrested and taken to the police station.

She pled guilty to driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Peter Keene said: “She had been invited out to a fun evening at Codona’s.

“This is her own car. It’s a private number plate. She bought that using all of her savings.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “I’m surprised there isn’t a motion for forfeiture.”

Mr Keene continued: “Fun was had by Ms Hepburn and her then partner.

“Towards the end of the evening it was time to go and Ms Hepburn only then noticed a sign that said they could only park at Codona’s for two hours and thereafter would be towed.

“She panicked and allowed herself to be persuaded by her then partner to drive.

“If she didn’t do that, he would, and he was much worse than she was.

“They travelled from Codona’s to Market Street. She knew she wasn’t coping and made herself known to police there.”

Sheriff Napier banned Hepburn, of Abergeldie Terrace, Aberdeen, from driving for two years and fined her a total of £1,475.