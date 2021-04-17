Aberdeen drink-driver caught five-times limit – with child in back seat

A drink-driver was caught by police more than five times the booze limit – with a child in the back seat.

Michal Orlowski, 38, was spotted swerving across Wellington Road in Aberdeen by officers who decided to follow him due to the manner of his driving.

Orlowski then turned onto Craigshaw Drive where he mounted the kerb twice and was pulled over by the police.

The officers could smell alcohol on him and discovered a child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 8.15pm on March 23 police were on uniformed mobile patrol on Wellington Road in Aberdeen.

“They observed the vehicle in question being driven ahead of them.

“It was seen to continually swerve towards the central reservation.

“Due to the manner of driving, the officers followed the vehicle as it turned onto Craigshaw Drive.

“At that time, the vehicle was seen to mount the nearside kerb on two occasions.

“Officers signalled to the vehicle to stop, which it did, and the accused was found to be the driver.”

Ms Simpson added a child was seen in the rear passenger seat of the car.

She went on: “Officers observed the accused smelled strongly of alcohol.

“He was required to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside.

“This was positive and, as a result, he was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station.”

The charges

Orlowski, of Balnagask Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

And he also admitted driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner while under the influence of alcohol with a child as a passenger.

Outcome

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Orlowski: “I’m going to defer sentence on you to get a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“I’m going to release you on bail with a condition not to dispose of the vehicle.

“You are disqualified as of now from holding or obtaining a driving licence. I will determine the length of the disqualification when we next meet.”

Defence agent Paul Barnett reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was fixed for June.