Aberdeen drink-driver caught after witnesses spotted her driving away from pub

A drink-driver was caught more than five-and-a-half times the limit after being seen leaving a pub and getting in her car.

Witnesses formed the view Lisa McDonald or Cameron, 37, was drunk and contacted police.

Cameron pled guilty to driving with 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen around 12.45am on June 8.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said: “The accused was observed by witnesses to exit a licenced premises and enter her vehicle. The witnesses believed her to be drunk at that point and reported her actions to the police.

“Police observed, via CCTV, her driving the vehicle… The vehicle was later traced near another licenced premises.”

Defence agent John McLeod asked for sentence to be deferred for a background report.

He made reference to various “complexities” in his client’s life she was finding it “increasingly difficult to cope with”.

Sheriff Mark Stewart said: “There does seem to be a complex background here.”

He deferred sentence on Cameron, of Gairnshiel Avenue, Aberdeen, until later this month for reports and disqualified her from driving in the interim period.