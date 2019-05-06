Aberdeen drink-driver banned from the road

A drink-driver who had an “unfortunate altercation with a wall” has been fined and banned from the road.

Robert McAlley, 54, was found by police near his crashed vehicle on April 30 last year on South Anderson Drive.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said: “At around 9.15pm, police officers were on mobile patrol when they observed the vehicle in question at the locus.

“They noted it appeared to have collided with a wall.

“Police officers approached the vehicle and found the accused standing next to the car.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

McAlley “advised them he had been driving when there had been a difficulty with the front near-side wheel” resulting in it hitting the wall. After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested.

McAlley, of Headland Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 71 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said: “His position is he did have a drink after the incident but he can’t prove that.”

He said McAlley was in the process of moving house and was transporting items when he had “an unfortunate altercation with a wall”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him £480 and banned him from driving for 12 months.