Aberdeen drink-driver banned from the road

A drink-driver has been fined almost £1,000 and banned from the road.

Teodor-Sergiu Chindris appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty.

The 30-year-old admitted driving a car with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on A96 near Blackburn on August 17.

Chindris, who appeared in court without a solicitor, also pled guilty to driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told the court the incident happened around 2.50am when police stopped him because he was “swerving” and clipped a kerb.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Chindris, of Hardgate, Aberdeen, £950 and banned him from driving for 18 months.