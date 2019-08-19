Aberdeen drink driver banned for two years

A drink-driver was fined and banned from the road for two years after being caught almost five times the legal limit.

Steven Brown appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on July 19 on Whitestripes Avenue.

The 58-year-old pled guilty to driving a car while he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Ian Miller fined Brown, whose address was given as Lee Crescent North, Bridge of Don, £600, and banned him for 24 months.

