Aberdeen drink-driver banned for three years

A repeat drink-driver has been banned from the road for three years.

Diloshan Siva, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty over the offence which happened on April 6.

He admitted driving a car on Craigie Street in Aberdeen with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Siva: “This is your second conviction which requires me to disqualify you for a minimum of three years.”

In addition to the driving ban, Sheriff Napier ordered Siva, whose address was given in court papers as Bellfield Road, Bridge of Don, to be supervised for 12 months.

He also imposed a two-month restriction of liberty order for Siva to be at his home address between 8pm and 5am.

He added: “You clearly have issues with alcohol.”