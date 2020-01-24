Aberdeen drink-driver banned after getting behind wheel to avoid getting parking ticket

A drink-driver has been fined £590 after getting behind the wheel to move his car – so he wouldn’t get a parking ticket.

Seledonio Luciano, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving with 48 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Schoolhill in the city at 1am on January 5.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said police spotted Luciano reversing and “mounting the curb”. When charged, he told police: “My car was on yellow lines and I was moving it. I wasn’t driving it.”

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client was “concerned” his car would be illegally parked.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Luciano, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, £590 and disqualified him for a year.