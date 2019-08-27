Aberdeen drink-driver, 62, banned from the road

An Aberdeen drink-driver has been fined and banned from the road after being caught more than two-and-a-half times the limit.

Andrew Goldie, 62, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened at 10.30pm on July 29 on the city’s Garthdee Road.

Goldie pled guilty to driving a car with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford said: “The accused and the vehicle were involved in what appears to have been some form of road traffic collision and as a result police were contacted.”

When officers arrived Goldie gave a positive roadside breath test.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said: “He accepts there’s no excuse for having been driving his car under the influence of alcohol and expresses regret he’s now acquired a conviction for that.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid ordered Goldie, whose address was given in court papers as Union Grove in Aberdeen, to be disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He also fined him £170 for the drink-driving charge and £65 for driving without insurance, a total of £235 to be paid within three months.