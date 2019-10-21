Aberdeen drink-driver, 39, given prison warning after being caught twice in two days

A drink-driver has been warned he could face jail.

Marcin Partyka, 39, was at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to driving with 226 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood on the city’s Bedford Avenue on January 31 last year. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

He also pled guilty to being in charge of a vehicle with 267 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood the previous day on Wellington Road. And Partyka had also admitted possession of a knife and ecstasy on Adelphi Lane on October 26 last year.

Defence agent Peter Keene said his client had suffered serious health problems.

He added: “He won’t be drink-driving anymore.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “Mr Keene has told me all about your medical problems.

“He tells me further that your personal circumstances have changed and you’re no longer able to work in your old job.

“Obviously a lot of this has happened since you last spoke to social workers, so I’m going to defer sentence for me to get an up-to-date report.”

He added: “You should be under no doubt that these are serious charges and you may have to go to prison.”

Partyka, of Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, will be sentenced next month.