Aberdeen dog attack owner has sentence deferred

An Aberdeen woman whose dog lunged at and bit a musician on the face has had her sentence put off until later this week.

Amal Armstrong’s mastiff cross, called Koos, attacked two people on Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen, in separate incidents after they tried to pet it.

Musician Craig John Davidson had just finished performing at Spin when the 28-year-old’s dog lunged at him outside the venue.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I looked at it and bent down and said ‘hello, you’ and then he jumped up at me and bit me in the face,” said Craig.

“It all happened so fast and my instinct was to pull away and then run. There was blood everywhere.”

Armstrong, of Claremont Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control on Littlejohn Street on April 21.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court defence agent Tony Burgess said the social work report previously called for had only just been made available and asked for more time to go through it with his client.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed and further deferred the case.