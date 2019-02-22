Aberdeen doctors feared baby in ‘floppy and blue state’ had deliberate injuries

​Doctors feared a critically ill baby might have been deliberately harmed the moment she arrived at hospital in a “floppy and blue” state.

The infant was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on January 1 2017, and was found to have bleeding on the brain and from her eyes.

Syeda Begum, 29, was babysitting the child at the time and is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of putting her life at risk by “repeatedly shaking” her.

Begum denies causing the baby any harm and maintains she found her “gasping for breath” after leaving her alone for 10 minutes.

Yesterday the jury heard the concerns raised by doctors who treated the baby in the days after she was admitted to a high dependency unit.

Lynne McDonald, a specialist doctor in general paediatrics and part of the child protection team at the children’s hospital, became involved in the child’s treatment on January 3.

Dr McDonald said: “At first this was not a case for the child protection unit, but we had concerns it might become one.

“The baby had come in seriously unwell, in a collapsed state, and there was no clear medical explanation for it.

“The doctor who initially treated her had been concerned from the outset there might be issues here which would require the attention of the child protection team.”

Advocate depute Martin Richardson listed other possible reasons for the child’s condition but Dr McDonald confirmed tests had ruled them all out.

Begum, 29, of Headland Court in Aberdeen, told investigators she had been playing with the baby in the moments before she took ill – and insisted it was only after being left alone that the child collapsed.

The consultant opthalmic surgeon who performed tests on the baby’s eyes on January 5, Dr Aravind Reddy, also gave evidence.

Defence advocate Frances Connor suggested the injuries found in the eyes of the infant could have been there for up to two weeks.

Dr Reddy said they could have been caused “within seven to 14 days” of the baby being admitted but said his training suggested they “couldn’t be more than a few days old”.