Aberdeen councillor convicted of sex attack refuses to resign

A disgraced Aberdeen councillor ordered to pay £800 compensation to a man he sexually assaulted has insisted he will not resign.

Alan Donnelly, 65, denied touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face on November 3 2018 but was convicted after a trial last year.

He was sentenced yesterday and Sheriff Ian Wallace said the former deputy lord provost’s claim he did not know what happened on the night of the attack – at an event in the city – was “ludicrous” and handed him a community payback order.

This includes a supervision requirement, compelling Donnelly to meet social workers for eight months to address the reasons behind his offence.

Donnelly, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, must also notify police of any changes to his name and address under laws governing sexual offences.

After he was found guilty in December of sexual assault, the Ferryhill councillor resigned from the city’s Conservative group, whose leaders have called for him to step down as a councillor, along with leaders of opposition groups.

Outside court, he told the Evening Express: “I am not resigning as a councillor today.

“I’m absolutely gutted that I’ve had to put up with 18 months of hell.

“For 18 months this has been protracted out. That’s my ninth appearance in court.

“It has been very traumatic for me and my character.

“During my 40 years in public life I have never harmed anybody.

“I’m absolutely gutted. All my options are open now and I will be looking at those.”

When asked if he would appeal, Donnelly said: “Possibly.”

During the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Wallace said: “The fact that you claim you don’t know what had happened was ludicrous.

“The supervision order should help you face up to your actions.

“Your actions were entirely inappropriate.

“The conviction in itself will have a significant impact on your life.”

After the hearing, Aberdeen SNP group deputy leader Councillor Jackie Dunbar said: “It is embarrassing Councillor Donnelly continues to show no remorse for what he did and instead is trying to paint himself as the victim.

“The real victim is the person that was sexually assaulted and took the courageous decision to report the incident and my thoughts and well wishes go out to him, during what must have been a horrendous time.”

Aberdeen Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Councillor Iain Yuill, said: “Hopefully this sentence will help give Cllr Donnelly’s victim some closure.

“Cllr Donnelly should resign today.

“Even Cllr Donnelly must understand he cannot possibly do the job of a councillor as a convicted sex offender.

“His failure to resign shows complete contempt for Aberdeen’s citizens, Aberdeen City Council and in particular the residents of the Torry/Ferryhill ward.

“If, as I fear, he does not resign, I hope the commissioner for ethical standards in public life carries out a rapid investigation and the Standards Commission for Scotland quickly reaches a decision to remove him as a councillor.”

Aberdeen Conservative Group leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden added: “Cllr Donnelly is no longer a member of the Conservative party and no longer a member of the administration.

“At the recent urgent business committee all parties called on him to resign.”