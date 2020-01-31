Aberdeen councillor convicted of sex assault ordered to pay victim £800

A former deputy Lord Provost found guilty of sexually assaulting a man has today been told to pay his victim £800 compensation.

Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly, who resigned from the Conservative party after being convicted of the offence, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The 65-year-old has faced calls to resign from the council after he was convicted of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He had denied the charge but was convicted following a trial that began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court back in August.

Sheriff Ian Wallace previously told the court he was “satisfied” there was a “sexual motive” behind the veteran politician’s actions.

As well as the compensation order, Donnelly will also be under supervision for eight months.

The victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – previously told the court he was left feeling “sick” and “mentally disturbed” by the incident.

Donnelly told the man, who was working at an event in the city, “you’re too good looking to be working here”.

The man said Donnelly put his hands towards his hair and the Ferryhill-based councillor then gave him his business card just minutes later.