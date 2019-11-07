Aberdeen chip shop owner admits hygiene breaches

The owner of a former Aberdeen city centre chipper has admitted a string of hygiene and health and safety breaches – then claimed the offences were “normal practice for a chip shop”.

Marco’s Fast Food on Belmont Street, which has since closed, and company director Behroz Hamedi, 59, breached a number of rules surrounding food storage and hygiene between December 15 2017 and January 25 2018.

Hamedi appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday representing himself and company Marcos XX Ltd and admitted 10 charges.

The offences included continuing to sell meat products that had been stored and displayed at temperatures that could support the growth of harmful bacteria after a notice of remedial action had been served.

He also admitted failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice by failing to ensure food handlers were supervised and that they carry out regular hand washing.

Hamedi, whose address was given in court papers as Belmont Street, Aberdeen, said: “I’ve been a chef and cooking for 35 years in Aberdeen and I think what we did was normal practice for a chip shop.”

He added: “At the end of the day I think I’ve had enough of this job. I don’t want to continue any more.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace admonished Hamedi, meaning he faced no further punishment.