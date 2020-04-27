Aberdeen ‘cat’ burglar jailed for stealing £1,000 worth of jewellery

A cat-like thief sneaked into a ground floor flat through a window – which had been left open for the family pet – and stole £1,000 worth of jewellery.

The occupants of the flat on Printfield Walk in Aberdeen had left the window ajar so their cat could get back inside.

But instead of their pet, 41-year-old David McKenzie crept in and made off with jewellery and even a piggy bank.

And the thief has now been jailed for almost two years after admitting his guilt via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said: “Around 4.30am the occupants heard a noise and presumed it was the cat.”

But shortly afterwards they noticed how cold the flat was and realised the window was wide open and a number of items, including jewellery, were missing.

Mrs Merson said their CCTV captured McKenzie climbing in the window and grabbing items before returning and taking more.

After viewing the footage, one of the residents went out to look for McKenzie and spotted him “hiding behind a bin”.

Mrs Merson said the man “told the accused he was taking him to the police”, but after a “struggle” he “became fearful for his safety” and let him go.

The fiscal depute said the items taken were worth around £1,000 in total.

McKenzie, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking over the incident on February 28.

Defence agent John Hardie admitted his client had an “unenviable” record, but had turned his life around after coming out of prison.

However, he said on the anniversary of his mother’s death he “began to drink heavily” and lost his relationship and employment.

He added McKenzie had “nothing but shame for his actions”.

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed him for 630 days, plus 62 of an unexpired previous sentence.