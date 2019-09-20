Aberdeen carer banned for five years after being caught drink-driving while almost six times over the limit

A carer caught driving while almost six times the alcohol limit has been banned from the road for five years.

Irene Hopkins, 55, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident which happened on Victoria Road in Torry on July 29.

She previously admitted driving with 130 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said the incident happened at 6.15pm when officers saw Hopkins’ car, a Chevrolet Spark, “swerving across the road”.

She was stopped and provided a positive breath sample.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client has worked as a carer for 20 years.

He added that she has “self-referred” to alcohol support services.

Mr Mcallister said this was the “end of the line” for Hopkins and that her “lifestyle has to change”.

He added: “She was sort of aimlessly going round and round.

“It’s an appalling reading. She well understands that.”

He said she had provided a “frank and open explanation for the catastrophic decision” within a social work report prepared for the court.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Hopkins, of Ordance Road, Crombie, Dunfermline, £750, and gave her an 18-month supervision order on top of her ban.