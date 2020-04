An Aberdeen car wash manager has been fined after assaulting two employees.

Ahmed Mohamed, 32, manager at Splash Autocare on the city’s St Clare Street, admitted two charges of assault.

In one incident, he pushed an employee in a row over wages on March 1 last year, and in another, he punched an employee who had complained about the treatment of his father, who also worked at the car wash, on June 29.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Mohamed, of Seamount Court, Aberdeen, £480.