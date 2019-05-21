Aberdeen car thief jailed over 125mph police chase

A car thief stole a BMW and drove it to the west coast and back – before leading police on a 125mph chase.

Officers had to abandon the chase over safety fears before Lee Paterson eventually crashed into a wall.

The 29-year-old, who was handed a 28-month jail term when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, had made off with the car from Raeburn Place in the city before driving all the way to Kyle of Lochalsh on the west coast and back, via Nairn – a journey of more than 350 miles.

Depute fiscal Ruaridh McAllister told the court the woman who owns the car reported it missing at around 7.30am on February 19.

He said police carried out checks which revealed “the car had left the Aberdeen area and had been heading through Nairn and Kyle of Lochalsh”.

Paterson was seen stopping at a petrol station in the west coast village.

Mr McAllister added: “The vehicle drove on to the forecourt and the accused got out and filled up with £20 of fuel.”

At 12.34pm Paterson was spotted heading south on the A952 on his way back to Aberdeen by police on patrol and a number of units took up stationary positions, waiting for him to drive past.

Mr McAllister said: “It sped up towards 115mph and carried out several overtakes.”

A pursuit was declared but stood down for safety reasons. A short time later Paterson was spotted again and again increased his speed.

The fiscal said: “Police noted it was travelling at speeds up to 125mph.”

Police tried to carry out a “tactical containment” of the BMW but were unsuccessful due to other vehicles on the road. One police car overtook Paterson and pulled in front of him.

The depute fiscal said: “The accused then overtook that vehicle by mounting the central reservation.”

Police also made “tactical contact” with the car but were again unsuccessful and the chase was called off due to Paterson’s “total disregard” for other road users.

Arriving back in Aberdeen around the Sunnyside Road area, Paterson “narrowly missed” a pedestrian before he “lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall”.

Paterson and a passenger got out and ran away before police arrived and discovered he had used tape to alter the number plate. He was later traced on Hutcheon Street.

Paterson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to stealing the car, dangerous driving, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and driving while disqualified and without insurance. He also admitted breaching bail conditions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Paterson an eight-year road ban on top of his jail term.