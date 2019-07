An Aberdeen drugs producer was given away by a smell of cannabis coming from his kitchen.

Paul Cameron, 48, answered the door to police at his home in Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, on June 5, and when officers noticed the smell, he told them: “I have a cannabis plant in my kitchen,” Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Police found the plant and more than £300 of cannabis in bags.

Cameron admitted possession and production of cannabis and was told to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

