Aberdeen bus driver’s attack on co-worker left him needing metal plate in his face

An award-winning bus driver left a colleague needing a metal plate in his face after assaulting him following a work function.

Leon King, 35, had received an award at the First Bus event on March 23 but attacked his colleague when they were on their way home.

He became violent when his victim tapped him on the shoulder to point out he’d left his award certificate in the private hire bus they had been travelling in.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard there had been “difficulties” between the men since industrial action in 2018 when King, who no longer works for the company, had gone on strike and his victim did not.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at around midnight going into March 24, the complainer and his wife left the work function and made their way to the private hire bus which King was also a passenger on.

King got out of his seat, leaving behind his award certificate.

Ms Begg said: “The complainer brought this to his attention by tapping him on the shoulder.

“The accused immediately turned round and became aggressive towards him, shouting ‘don’t you touch me, you scab’.

“The complainer was annoyed and followed the accused off the bus. However, he realised this was ill-advised and stopped but the accused continued to shout at him.”

Ms Begg said the driver of the hire bus described King as “very drunk” and his victim as “merry drunk” and “attempting to calm the accused down”.

She added: “Without warning or provocation, the accused punched the complainer once to the face.

“He stumbled back and fell on the ground where punches were thrown.”

The driver separated the men and King’s victim sustained a displaced fracture in his lower right eye socket and had to have surgery and a metal plate inserted.

King, of Marischal Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said there had been a “considerable build-up in tension between the parties”.

He added King resigned from his job following the incident and secured employment with another bus company, although he is now suspended over the case.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until next month for reports.

A spokesman for First said: “I can confirm that as of March 26 2019, Mr King is no longer employed by First Aberdeen.”