North-east builder stole hat from Sports Direct – despite having money in his pocket

A north-east builder has been fined after drunkenly stealing a hat from Sports Direct – despite having the money in his pocket.

Brian Regan, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to stealing clothing from the Union Street shop on February 21.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark said the clothing was valued at around £14 and was fully recovered.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said: “After work he went for a drink with colleagues.

“He had quite a lot and, having consumed that, sadly what he did was he went into the shop and took a hat.”

Mr Shepherd added: “He’s let himself down very badly.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Regan, of Mineralwell View, Stonehaven: “There’s a terrible record here but it ends three-and-a-half years ago.”

He fined him £200.

Addressing Sheriff Miller, Regan said: “I actually had the money in my pocket – I don’t know why I didn’t pay for it.”