Aberdeen biker took off helmet so pursuing police would call off chase

A biker leading police on a high-speed chase through Aberdeen took his helmet off so officers would abandon the pursuit.

Jed Duncan, 24, was racing home to his pregnant partner, who had complained of stomach pains, but caught the attention of police when he swerved and mounted a pavement.

Officers declared a pursuit, with Duncan speeding through Kincorth Circle, Provost Watt Drive and Riverside Drive before purposely discarding his helmet on North Esplanade West and police abandoned the chase on safety grounds.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police spotted the motorcycle mounting the pavement on Kincorth Circle and accelerating harshly.

The pursuit continued on to Riverside Drive and Duncan drove in excess of the 60mph speed limit.

Ms Ward said Duncan turned and “on seeing a marked police vehicle removed his helmet”.

At this point police were able to identify Duncan as the driver, but he continued to drive in an “erratic manner” and on Market Street ignored a red light.

Ms Ward said: “Due to the manner of driving and the accused removing his helmet the pursuit was stood down and the accused was lost to sight.”

Duncan, whose address was given in court papers as Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to three charges over the incident.

He admitted driving the motorcycle dangerously by driving at excessive speed and in an erratic manner, mounting the pavement and accelerating harshly, removing and discarding his helmet and failing to observe a red light.

Duncan also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance over the incident, which happened on April 14.

Duncan was not personally present for the hearing, but was represented in court by defence agent Dylan Middleton.

Mr Middleton said: “His partner was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of the offending.”

The solicitor explained his client had been at a property in Kincorth when he received a call from his partner advising she was experiencing stomach pains.

Mr Middleton said Duncan “makes the decision to use the bike to get home as soon as possible”.

However on spotting the police he “panicked”, adding: “He makes a stupid decision. It’s an instinct.”

He added: “He knew fine well what he was doing when he removed his helmet.”

Mr Middleton said: “He does appear to be making steps to remove himself from negative influences in his life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned Duncan from driving for three years and four months.

He also imposed a 12-month supervision order and 160 hours of unpaid work.