Aberdeen biker almost died after police chase

A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase in Aberdeen and was left in a coma after crashing into a tree has been told he’ll be jailed if he can’t behave.

Christopher Munro, known as Christie, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened overnight between June 25 and 26.

He was left in a coma and spent almost two weeks in hospital before discharging himself after crashing into a tree on the old railway line, School Road, Cults.

Christie came to police attention when officers spotted the motorbike as it sped past them with no registration mark.

A pursuit was declared as Christie, along with a passenger, sped through Queen’s Road, Woolmanhill, Skene Square, Westburn Road, South Anderson Drive, Seafield Road, Thorngrove Avenue, the A944 at Kingswells and the old railway line.

He drove at “grossly excessive speed” within built-up areas, went round a roundabout the wrong way and on the wrong side of the road, drove towards police officers and ultimately lost control of the bike and crashed into a tree, throwing both Christie and his passenger, who was uninjured, from the bike.

Christie suffered 11 broken bones in his face and was in a coma after the crash.

He previously pled guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and driving without wearing protective headgear.

Defence solicitor George Mathers said the bike in question belonged to his client’s friend.

He said Christie, who he accepted has an “appalling record”, had had a change in attitude since the “near-death experience”.

The solicitor said: “It ended in a dreadful tragedy and it could have been even worse.

“This really has caused him to rethink his future. He has asked me to express to the court his genuine desire to change his life.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier commented: “He’s been offending since the age of 16.”

Mr Mathers replied: “The difference now is this accident, the knowledge that he came very close to losing his life.

“This could well be the catalyst for a change in his life.”

Sheriff Napier asked Christie, of Waulkmill Crescent, Aberdeen: “Do you think there’s any prospect you could stay out of trouble for two months?”

He replied: “Yes.”

The sheriff added: “What I’m minded to do is to defer sentence for two months to see if he can actually stay out of trouble.

“If he can’t he would be going back to custody. We’re talking about 20 months.”

He deferred sentence until November for Christie to be of good behaviour and for reports.