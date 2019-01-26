Aberdeen barman fined £700 for kicking ex’s door

A barman has been fined £700 after kicking in his ex partner’s door.

Ricky Forrester, 25, had separated from his former partner the day before and had gone to her home at Regent Court to get his things.

But when she didn’t let him in he kicked the door, which had been secured on the chain, open at 2.15am on Wednesday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said: “The accused kicked the door, breaking the chain. The door opened and the accused collected his belongings and left.”

Forrester, of Springhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, forcing entry to the premises at Regent Court, Aberdeen, by repeatedly striking the door and damaging it.

He also shouted, swore and made threats of violence.

Defence agent Tony Burgess told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “He asked if he could simply get his belongings and leave. She refused.

“Her friends were ridiculing Mr Forrester. The more angry he became the funnier they thought it was.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said his “first thought” was to impose a prison sentence, but that Mr Burgess had “persuaded him there was an alternative”.

He ordered Forrester to pay a fine of £700.