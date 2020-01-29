90-year-old victim calls for ‘severe sentence’ for north-east conman who scammed him out of more than £300,000

A north-east pensioner conned out of more than £300,000 has called for the man who scammed him to serve a “severe sentence”.

Sydney Manett, 90, of Fraserburgh, was one of two north-east residents duped by fraudster Robert McKechnie, 72, who promised to put up wind turbines in exchange for cash.

Those paying in the funds were then expecting to make money from the energy produced by the turbines.

But the turbines never materialised – and McKechnie eventually ran out of excuses before his victims went to the police – and McKechnie has now admitted guilt for the first time.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, McKechnie, whose address was given in court papers as Crofthead Holiday Park, Ayr, admitted three counts of fraud.

The first related to a failed promise to provide a wind turbine for a woman from St Fergus in exchange for £78,435.

The second related to providing a wind turbine to Mr Manett’s son Gary Manett, of Fraserburgh, in exchange for £154,862.

The third related to providing a wind turbine to Mr Manett’s other son Stephen, also of Fraserburgh, in exchange for another £154,862.

All three incidents happened between March 1 2010 and October 1 2013.

McKechnie made £388,159 in ill-gotten gains from the two north-east families.

After yesterday’s hearing, Mr Manett told the Evening Express: “This fraud has had a huge impact on my family.

“What this man did to us was terrible – absolutely horrendous.”

He added: “The money he defrauded us out of was supposed to provide for my family’s future and now he has taken that away from me.

“It left us in a very bad situation.”

McKechnie’s case was adjourned until next month so reports can be written.

Sheriff Philip Mann said: “These are clearly serious charges involving very significant sums of money.

“All sentencing options will be open, including a custodial sentence.”

Mr Manett said: “I would like to see efforts made for this man to be made to repay as much of the money to us as possible. If that cannot happen, he should have to serve a severe sentence.”

Explaining how the fraud came about, Mr Manett said a friend put him in touch with McKechnie – unaware of his criminality.

Mr Manett said: “I wanted to put the turbines on my land and McKechnie told me that land wasn’t suitable. He was obviously stringing me along because he wanted us to put the turbines up somewhere else. There was a lot of kidology.

“He told us there was a site somewhere near Glasgow that would be suitable and I agreed.

“Presumably, he wanted it to be somewhere we couldn’t easily travel to check on how the project was going. One turbine was to go in one field and another turbine in another field.

“We paid him two sums – each of £154,862 – one for each turbine.

“The money was mine, but it was an endowment for each of my sons, which is why they are named as the victims. Once the money was paid, we asked for updates.

“He said the delay in putting up the turbines was because a new model was available.

“But you can only keep stalling for a certain amount of time because the excuses wear thin.

“I think it was somewhere between six and 12 months that we got the police involved.

“I’m pleased he has now admitted what he did.”