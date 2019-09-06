60-year-old accused of making repeated calls to emergency services in Aberdeen

A 60-year-old Aberdeen man is alleged to have made repeated calls to police and ambulance crews when no emergency existed.

Mearns Makay is alleged to have made the calls for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to members of staff at Police Scotland.

It is alleged to have happened on various occasions between February 3 and April 23, causing emergency crews to attend at the 60-year-old’s address when there was no need to do so.

The case was continued without plea and Makay, of Margaret Clyne Court, Aberdeen was ordered to appear.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter