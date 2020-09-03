39-year-old in court for second time on murder charge after death of man in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man in Aberdeen.

Clifford Anderson was found injured on the city’s Jasmine Terrace on August 23, and later died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

David Bain, 39, who originally appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in relation to the matter last week, made no plea during his second appearance.

Bain, whose general address was given in court as Aberdeen, was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.

His next appearance in the dock is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Anderson, who was employed at ScotRail for more than 30 years, was described as a “happy, friendly person” in a statement from his family released by police.

It said: “Cliff was a dearly beloved son of the late Ronald and Iris, a brother of Elaine and Iain, uncle and a friend to many.

“He will be sorely missed by all.

“Cliff was a happy, friendly person and a keen darts player.

“He was hard-working and dedicated to his job with ScotRail where he had been employed for over 30 years.

“We have been shocked by the recent events and it is obviously an extremely difficult time for us as a family.”

Speaking previously, Detective Inspector Gary Winter from the Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are with Cliff’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”