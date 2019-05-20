£3,000 of heroin recovered in north-east town

Heroin worth more than £3,000 has been recovered in a north-east town.

The drugs were recovered from the Meadow Crescent, Ernest Hamilton Court and Thornhill Road areas of Elgin as part of an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

As a result a 39-year-old woman has been charged and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

A 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were also charged and are expected to appear at court at a later date.

Detective Constable John Riddell said: “There will be no let up from Police Scotland in our efforts to target the illegal supply of drugs.

“This latest recovery in the Elgin area means a significant quantity of drugs has been removed from Moray communities where it could cause serious harm.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from our communities and continue to urge members of the public to contact us with any concerns they have on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”