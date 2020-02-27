£1,000 fine and one year ban for Aberdeen drink-driver caught after ‘anonymous’ tip off

A drink-driving oil worker has been handed a £1,000 fine and road ban after he was stopped in Aberdeen

Michael Fiddes, 49, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

The offence happened on February 2 on Victoria Road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said police stopped Fiddes around 4.10pm after receiving “anonymous information” that he was drink-driving.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said there had been a “misunderstanding” about how long alcohol would stay in his client’s system.

He added Fiddes, whose address was given in court papers as Great Western Road, was “ashamed and embarrassed” over the offence.

Sheriff William Summers fined him £1,000 and banned him from driving for 12 months.