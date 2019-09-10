£1,000 fine and ban for drink-driver caught six times over limit in Aberdeen

A drink-driver has been hit with a £1,000 fine and two-and-a-half year ban after being caught six times the legal limit.

Krzysztof Peter, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having earlier been convicted after trial of drink-driving.

He was found guilty of driving a car on Grampian Road, Aberdeen, on November 20 with 132mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Peter, of Shapinsay Square, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to two further charges of failing to give the identity of the driver to police and of failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client is employed doing car valet work.

He said: “Mr Peter ultimately accepted responsibilty for the offences.

“He made an ill-advised decision to drive his friend home.

“When he became aware of the situation, being under the influence of alcohol, he panicked.”

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson made a Crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle involved, valued at £1,000, which was granted.

Sheriff Eric Brown made reference to Peter having a previous conviction for drink-driving, fined him £1,000 and disqualified him for 30 months.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Teodor-Sergiu Chindris, 30, who appeared without a solicitor, pled guilty to driving with 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on the A96 near Blackburn on August 17. He also admitted driving without insurance.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts deferred sentence on Chindris, of Hardgate, Aberdeen, until later this month and banned him from driving in the interim.