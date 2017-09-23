Court withdraws objection to Aberdeen pub’s plan for hotel and beer garden

Plans for a hotel and beer garden at a historic Aberdeen building have been given a boost after a neighbouring court withdrew its objection.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) had voiced its concern about the application by The Archibald Simpson pub beside Aberdeen Sheriff Court saying it would impact the administration of justice.

In a letter of objection Juan Ignacio Gonzalez Tejero, estates manager for the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service, said at least two courts would be affected by the beer garden if it was given approval.

However, SCTS has decided to remove its objection having seen more detailed proposals.

Plans have been lodged to turn the first and second floor of the Archibald Simpson building into 29 hotel rooms and install a beer garden.

The development would cost £2.5 million and create 30 jobs.

A spokesman for SCTS said: “SCTS has reviewed a more detailed set of the proposals for the Archibald Simpson hotel and beer garden application which have addressed the concerns we raised, in particular with regard to noise affecting operation of two courts.

“The detailed proposals suggest that there will not be the level of noise interference that was first anticipated and it has therefore been decided to withdraw the objection letter.”

A new application by JD Wetherspoon was lodged with the council in August after the pub firm initially withdrew its original plans.

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We note that the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service has withdrawn its objection to our plans for a hotel at our pub, The Archibald Simpson, in Aberdeen.

“This is entirely their decision to do so and we will proceed with our application as normal.

“We reiterate that we are as keen as ever to open a hotel at the pub and will await the outcome of the planning decision.”