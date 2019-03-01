Court gives go-ahead for Kingsford stadium

A judge today rejected a protest group’s legal appeal against Aberdeen FC’s new £50 million stadium at Kingsford.

The Dons got planning permission from Aberdeen City Council in April to build a 20,000-seat arena and training complex alongside the A944 at Kingsford and land clearance work started in July.

However, No Kingsford Stadium (NKS), which also operates under the charity West Aberdeen Environmental Protection Association Ltd (WAEPAL) claims Aberdeen City Council did not follow the correct procedure when it granted permission.

The group brought a judicial review to the Scottish Court of Session and a three-day hearing took place in January to allow both sides to make legal arguments.

After hearing those points, Lord Tyre today published his ‘opinion’ – a ruling which concludes the judicial review.

It means construction of the second phase of the project, including the stadium, can now go ahead, though further appeal avenues could be available to NKS and the group has 21 days to appeal to the Court of Session.

It is understood the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has provided written confirmation of the judge’s opinion to the council and the club today.

Work on phase one, including road access points and ground preparation works, began last July.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We note the outcome of the judicial review and welcome the court’s ruling that a robust planning process was followed in determining the application.”