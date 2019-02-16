Aberdeen court door plans refused

Plans to renovate the doors at Aberdeen Sheriff Court have been refused by the local authority.

Michael Laurie Architects submitted proposals on behalf of the Scottish Courts Service, to remove the existing inner lobby doors and side lobby walls, install a new aluminium glazed screen with a revolving entrance and automatic opening side door.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed works would have an adverse impact on the special character of the listed building.

“The submitted justification and options appraisal neither adequately demonstrates that the benefits gained from the works would be sufficient to outweigh the harm caused to the building’s special character, nor that alternative proposals that would have less impact on that character are not feasible.”