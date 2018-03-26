‘Court action not needed for work on Aberdeen multi-storeys’

Aberdeen City Council will not be required to take court action against high- rise residents in a bid to carry out safety improvements.

As part of checks, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, defects were found in the cavity barrier at a kitchen ventilation duct in Morven Court in Torry – which could have let any fire spread.

Residents in Morven, Brimmond and Grampian courts were contacted by letter to advise them of this issue due to the similarity in construction design of all three buildings.

It was revealed last month the local authority had completed 90% of the repair work, but still needed access to other flats to finish the work.

However, the council has confirmed the works can now be carried out externally so access will not be required to the remaining seven households which are still refusing access.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The fire safety improvement works have been carried out already in a vast majority of flats within the three blocks.

“There are only seven flats where Aberdeen City Council could not gain access for a variety of reasons, and the works for these properties are to be carried out externally so no access is required.

“A date for these works to start is being worked on.”

The council had ultimately been considering court action but has since ruled this out.

The council owns or partly owns 59 residential high rise buildings in the city with 22 fully owned by the council and homes in 37 sold under right to buy legislation, meaning ownership of these buildings are shared between the council and private owners.

A previous council report also said 18 of the city’s high rise domestic buildings have over-cladding and a further seven where over-cladding work is ongoing. It added that all cladding work has been undertaken in compliance with legislation.