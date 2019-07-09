North-east motorbiking course to save lives

North-east motorbikers are being encouraged to sign up for a police-led course that could save lives.

Officers who use motorcycles as part of their role will lead the session, which runs in Inverurie on Saturday.

“The one-day course looks at key risk factors particular to the local area,” said a Police Scotland spokeswoman.

She added: “There will be demonstration rides and filmed rides with feedback from officers afterwards.”

Motorbikers can email operationriderrefinement@scotland.pnn.police.uk for details.

