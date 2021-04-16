Course for hillwalkers to take place at Bennachie this spring

Part of a split three-day hillwalking course which includes a walk at Munro level will take place at Bennachie.

The course will be run by Hillgoers, who provide guided hillwalking and tours across Scotland.

The first two sessions will take place on Saturday April 17 and Sunday April 18 where participants will be trained and qualify for a Bronze National Navigation Award – an SCQF qualification.

It will begin at 10am at the Bennachie Visitor Centre and end at 5pm.

The third session will run on Sunday May 23. Walkers will bring their newly qualified knowledge with them on a tuition led walk up some of the Munros from the Glenshee Ski Centre.

Teams will plan and create their own route and navigate their day. An expert mountain leader will also be in attendance to provide advice and tips for that terrain.

Participants are asked to meet at the Glenshee Ski Centre at 9am.

The course aims to help build knowledge on navigating using maps and scales, using walking equipment, safety equipment and emergency procedures, orientating a map using handrails, point features and major landforms, and relating prominent landforms such as large hills and valleys to corresponding contour information on maps.

Around 10-12km will be walked each day with some up-hill sections. Day three may be extended depending on the weather and group.

All Hillgoers walks and courses are limited to six places to give participants a great experience and to minimise the impact on the environment.

On booking, walkers will be sent a discount code for the Hillgoers hiking equipment shop which also sells their recommended compass.

A number of Covid-19 safety precautions will be in place throughout the course.

Tickets cost £150.

For further information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.hillgoers.com/hill-skills/skills-for-the-hills-april-and-may-2021