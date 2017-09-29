Aberdeen couple ‘won’t give in’ after council restores red wall to original colour

A man at the centre of a row with the council after painting the wall outside his home without planning permission has looked his paintbrush out again.

It came just days after Aberdeen City Council restored the wall to its original colour.

Earlier this month, the Evening Express reported that a row had broken out between the local authority and council flat tenant Mae Martin and her husband Scott.

It came after Scott painted a section of the exterior walls of his Seaton property red without planning permission.

The council ordered the family to restore the wall to its previous state, and on Wednesday sent painters round to carry out the work.

But now Scott, 54, has bought another tin of red gloss paint. Scott, who is a full-time carer for Mae, yesterday got to work painting over the council’s handiwork.

He said: “I appreciate it’s a council property but surely to goodness they can see sense?

“It’s like a game of tennis, I’m putting the ball back in their court, serving an ace and they can’t handle it.

“I’m not giving in. The way they’re carrying on is ridiculous.”

The council previously explained that under its tenancy agreements, tenants are required to seek permission for exterior painting.

In this case permission had not been sought and the council said it would be seeking to carry out remedial works to ensure the exterior of the building, made up of four flats, was maintained to the satisfaction of all householders.

The local authority had painted the brickwork at the bottom of the outside wall back to its previous pink colour, which was not to the couple’s liking.

Mae said: “We can’t leave it like that.”

Scott added: “It’s rubbish.

“They’ve changed the colour and it’s diabolical. I went down to B&Q and I bought some red paint and I’m going to put it back the way it should be.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We will continue to liaise with the tenant over the matter.”