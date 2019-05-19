Couple raise thousands in memory of beloved north-east uncle

A north-east couple have walked 50 miles and raised more than £5,000 in memory of a much-loved uncle.

Georgina and Scott Reid, 33, from Peterhead, raised the money for both Brainstrust UK and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following Scott’s uncle Derek Reid’s death after a short battle with cancer.

The couple, who married in October, took on the challenge of Follow the Seagulls, a long- distance charity trek which sees participants walk 50 miles over two days on the Fife Coast.

Georgina, 34, said: “It has been so overwhelming, Peterhead is not a big place and yet people have given so much.

“It was my idea to fundraise, but we always thought about doing something even before Derek was diagnosed.

“It was a month after Derek’s passing that we did the walk and it really hit home for Scott and pushed him to finish.”

Derek, also from Peterhead, was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour in October last year, seven months after he married his partner Kevin Reid.

Derek passed away on March 28 at the age of 53, a day after his and Kevin’s first anniversary. Georgina added: “Derek was an inspiration, he fought his illness every step of the way.

“On January 4 he was taken into hospital after a leg infection and he ended up having his leg amputated, he also had a chest infection. By the end I think he was just tired.

“He was a lovely husband, a fantastic father, brother and son.

“He was so brave. He fought the whole time. He was the bravest man I know.

“He and Scott were so close. They worked together, they were like brothers.

“He was such a funny, generous man. He was well loved. It feels weird to not have him here to hear his laugh and see his face.

“It still feels really raw but he will live on in his daughter, Sarah.”

Georgina and Scott, who both work in the oil and gas industry, raised a total of £5,300, which will be split between the hospital and the charity.

The money was raised from a quiz night, bag packing on a Sunday at Morrisons and from people sponsoring them for the trek on April 28-29.

Georgina added: “I just went to everyone and every business in Peterhead to sponsor or to donate items for the raffle.

“Someone anonymously left a new TV to be auctioned and we managed to raise about £1,000 just from that.

“I think it was because he was local and when we were doing the bag packing, everyone knew someone who had cancer or they had gone through cancer themselves.

“During Derek’s illness we discovered Brainstrust and Follow the Seagulls walk and we knew we had to sign up.

“They are such a small charity and they were so helpful every step of the way.

“We also wanted to raise to give something back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, who saved Derek’s life on multiple occasions.”

For the charitable trek, the couple were joined by friend Kevin Bird, 38, who is also from Peterhead.

On the second day, Georgina broke her little toe within the first couple of hours and was unable to continue but Kevin and Scott finished the total of 50 miles.

Georgina added: “I think we are maybe organising to do the Kiltwalk in Dundee to raise more funds for Brainstrust UK.

“With all the aches and pains going away, we are thinking about doing something else.

“It was such a beautiful walk, I would do it again. Maybe this time I will finish it.”

To donate to the charity go to https://bit.ly/2vSfVqD