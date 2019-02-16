Aberdeen couple mark half a century

A couple who tied the knot 50 years ago have bagged a prize following a competition to find the longest-married couple in the area.

George and Winnie McKenzie won Asda Aberdeen Beach’s contest, which looked to find the pair who had been together for the longest time from across the community.

The Aberdeen couple married half a century ago at Aberdeen Registrar’s Office on Valentine’s Day.

The two met when George returned from the Merchant Navy for the holidays.

They got together when he asked her out for a drink at the local pub.

The couple have two daughters, with one now living in Abu Dhabi and the other in Manchester.

They are also grandparents to four grandchildren.

George said: “I wouldn’t trade my years together with Winnie for anything.”

Asda Aberdeen Beach gave the couple a bouquet of flowers and a selection of chocolates.