Couple lodge plans to turn North-east town’s long-standing toy shop into fitness studio

A toy shop could be turned into a new fitness studio if plans are given the go-ahead.

Proposals lodged with Aberdeenshire Council would see the Toymaster on The Square in Ellon turned into the health hub.

The toy shop has been in the town for three decades.

Ken Mathieson Architectural Design submitted the plans on behalf of CPR Health and Fitness.

A design statement lodged with the local authority said the fitness studio was a venture involving an Ellon couple.

The applicants are a new company which is a collaboration between Carla Robertson Personal Training and Pete Robertson Personal Training.

“Mr and Mrs Robertson are long-standing residents of Ellon, with Mrs Robertson presently running a fitness studio from her garage in Ellon,” the statement said.

“The use of the garage for this purpose received planning permission on April 23, 2014. The property comprises a single-storey building which has been occupied as a retail shop by Steven’s Toymaster for some 30 years.

“The existing retail business intends to vacate the premises and the property has been on the market for some time.

“The property has been marketed as a shop for more than a year during which time there has been no serious expression of interest in the use of the premises as a retail shop.

“The use of the property as a fitness centre will ensure the existing building is put to a suitable use which will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

The report added there are no other suitable premises available in the town centre according to the Local Develop-ment Plan. Last year the toy shop was subject to another planning application to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

There were 18 separate letters of objection including a petition signed by more than 200 people.

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson backed local objectors at the Formartine area committee meeting in November last year.

The application was recommended for approval but was rejected.