North-east couple hoping to get home

A man has told how he found out about the collapse of Thomas Cook while on holiday.

David Massie, 35, and his partner Krzysztof Winnicki, 45, who live in Powis had been on their holidays in Salou when they heard of the company’s collapse.

The pair had been away for two weeks having booked their package

holiday online.

David said: “We were due to fly back on Tuesday today and when we woke up yesterday morning we found out it had collapsed.

“We didn’t sleep much the night before because of all the speculation and people were saying it was going to go under.”

The pair have been told to turn up at the airport for their flight home, though they are uncertain as to what will happen.

David said: “The website was down and we had to phone the CAA as our hotel isn’t anywhere near the airport.

“So many people had phoned them that their server had gone down.”