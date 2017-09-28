North-east couple have bright idea to stop cars crashing into their garden

A couple are using Christmas lights to ward off motorists who regularly misjudge a turn and drive into their garden.

Since Jill and Mike Chandler moved into their Lonmay home in 2011, successive vehicles have left a trail of destruction around their property.

Where a hedge once marked the boundary of their home, only the tattered planks of a fence remain.

Tucked away between winding roads, unsuspecting motorists can find themselves caught out by the sudden appearance of their home.

“The whole thing started with people crashing through our hedging, so we had that taken out and replaced with a fence,” said Mrs Chandler. “Then they crashed through that.

“We had seen people put stones on their verges, but apparently that can be dangerous.

“We really couldn’t think of any way to tell people this was our boundary and they should stop running into it, so that’s where the lights have come in.”

And in the few days since they went up there have been no problems.

“It might be working – no one has hit the fence yet,” said Mrs Chandler

She has initially covered just one section of the fence with the lights, but now intends to create a string of them around the home.