Couple donate £10,000 to Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund

A generous couple donated £10,000 to a Covid-19 fund to help support people in Aberdeen.

Jim and Angie Geddie, of Kinellar, made the sizeable donation to the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust this week.

Launched at the start of the month, it aims to raise much needed cash for Aberdeen-based registered charities to help individuals, families and communities across the city experiencing severe financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was set up after Lord Provost Barney Crockett was contacted by The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and a businessperson to create a hardship fund for those affected.

The fund was officially launched on May 1, with direct granting of funds being made through charities.

Jim, who owns Apex Tubulars, said the couple wanted to make the donation to ensure that the most vulnerable residents in the city were being looked after.

He said: “We decided to donate when we saw the appeal in the paper. We’ve known Barney for a long time, and looking at the mess Aberdeen is in right now, for a city that is so affluent, there is a lot of hardship.

“I think if people have the fortune to be able to help out, it’s a good local charity, it’s a good cause.

“It’s just heartbreaking that there’s so much affluence but we’ve got some of the most deprived areas.

“Everything we can do to help the city we should, we need to keep it local. Aberdeen is going to suffer twice, from Covid-19 and from the drop in oil prices, we need to support people through it.

“I think it’s a great idea, if people can donate they should do so, individuals or businesses. It’s a hard thing to do at the moment for businesses, but there’s still a lot of money in Aberdeen, we just need to do what we can.”

Mervyn Donald, deacon convenor of The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this very generous donation from Mr & Mrs Geddie.

“It is brilliant to see the people of Aberdeen standing together during this crisis. We hope we can continue to raise funds for this very worthy cause and to help those suffering during this time.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett added: “It has been truly heart-warming to watch the donations come into the hardship fund this week.

“On behalf of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far. From the smallest to the largest donation, every single penny will be used to help those in need of urgent support and assistance in Aberdeen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are challenging times for us all, but ordinary people are doing extraordinary things to help each other, and I would like to appeal again to everyone who can to donate to this worthy cause. Together we can get through this.”

Any organisation or individual that would like to discuss making a donation to the fund is asked to email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk, marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.