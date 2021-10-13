County lines suspect jailed after high-speed chase

A north-east man suspected of being involved in a County Lines drug supply operation led police on a high-speed through narrow country roads.

Russell Burnett, from Fraserburgh, was jailed for nine months today after admitting driving dangerously and failing to stop for officers.

Police intelligence has suggested Burnett’s car may be linked to County Lines drug trafficking and officers in an unmarked vehicle attempted to intercept his journey from Liverpool to Fraserburgh.

The unmarked vehicle began following Burnett on the A90 near Perth’s Dundee Road on October 24 last year.

Burnett, of Rowan Grove, realised he was being followed and attempted to lose his pursuers.

Speeds in excess of 70mph

He pulled off the dual carriageway at Longforgan and sped down Main Street, Janet Forbes Avenue and Castle Road.

At one point, he forced a learner driver to stop.

Now being chased by marked and unmarked vehicles, the 44-year-old pulled onto the unclassified road heading towards HMP Castle Huntly.

The road – which was wet at the time – has a speed limit of 40mph but Burnett clocked speeds in excess of 70mph.

He eventually slowed down at Kingoodie and pulled over for police.

Having previously been bailed, Burnett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed Burnett for nine months and disqualified him from driving for 36 months.

Burnett will also have to sit the extended test, should he wish to reapply for a licence following his release from prison.

