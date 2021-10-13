Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
County lines suspect jailed after high-speed chase

By Ross Gardiner
13/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Russell Burnett of Fraserburgh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A north-east man suspected of being involved in a County Lines drug supply operation led police on a high-speed through narrow country roads.

Russell Burnett, from Fraserburgh, was jailed for nine months today after admitting driving dangerously and failing to stop for officers.

Police intelligence has suggested Burnett’s car may be linked to County Lines drug trafficking and officers in an unmarked vehicle attempted to intercept his journey from Liverpool to Fraserburgh.

The unmarked vehicle began following Burnett on the A90 near Perth’s Dundee Road on October 24 last year.

Burnett, of Rowan Grove, realised he was being followed and attempted to lose his pursuers.

Speeds in excess of 70mph

He pulled off the dual carriageway at Longforgan and sped down Main Street, Janet Forbes Avenue and Castle Road.

At one point, he forced a learner driver to stop.

Now being chased by marked and unmarked vehicles, the 44-year-old pulled onto the unclassified road heading towards HMP Castle Huntly.

The road – which was wet at the time – has a speed limit of 40mph but Burnett clocked speeds in excess of 70mph.

He eventually slowed down at Kingoodie and pulled over for police.

Having previously been bailed, Burnett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed Burnett for nine months and disqualified him from driving for 36 months.

Burnett will also have to sit the extended test, should he wish to reapply for a licence following his release from prison.

