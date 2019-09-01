Country’s top pizza chefs join forces to cook up funds for north-east youngster

A fundraiser which will bring together chefs from across the UK will take place next month to raise funds for a young girl.

Organised by Charles Reid, the event will take place in the Cheers Cafe Bar and Tavern in Fraserburgh on September 14, from noon until 5pm.

Money raised during the event will go towards Corran’s Hopes, a group set up to support five-year-old Corran Ballantyne, who lives in the town and has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Charles, who is also from Fraserburgh, organised the fundraiser to help his cousin’s daughter.

The 44-year-old said: “Everybody’s getting involved with fundraising, me and my cousins.

“Pizza is my thing, so I decided to raise money through that. I went to a professional pizza-making course down in Manchester earlier in the year, and I asked the chef, Marco Fuso, to come up, and he said yes as it was for a brilliant cause.

“The support is unbelievable.”

Marco Fuso is an award-winning chef who has won accolades such as Pizza Chef of the Year in 2017 and scooped the title for creating the best margherita in the UK in 2018.

There will also be other pizzaiolos and enthusiasts at the event, including Julian Guy from Bristol, Dan Hall from Leeds and Lewis Pope from Liverpool. Around 300 pizzas are going to be made on the day and live music will be provided by Billy Laing.

The family-friendly day will have face painting and other activities on offer for children.

Charles added: “We’re hoping for a big turn out.

“People always really support events like this in the Broch.

“I also had my beard shaved off to raise money.

“People are doing all sorts of different things – pizza is just my passion!”

The event is being sponsored by the OONI pizza oven company in Livingston, which will be donating equipment for the day as well as a professional pizza oven bundle, which will be raffled off at the fundraiser.

More than £8,400 has already been raised for Corran, with a £10,000 target set.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Nwop0r