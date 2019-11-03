Aberdeen community centre prepares to celebrate 50th anniversary

An Aberdeen community centre will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month.

The Beacon Centre in Bucksburn will mark the big occasion with a range of different events giving residents the chance to relive their youth.

The programme of events organised by members of the Beacon and Bucksburn Community Association reflects the type of activities people would have enjoyed as children.

A celebration was held in 1994 to mark the 25th anniversary of the centre, with TV character Mr Blobby from the then-popular Noel’s House Party show making an appearance.

Beacon and Bucksburn Community Learning Association vice-chairman Graeme Lawrence said: “We have got a lot going on, with a week-long programme of events starting on the anniversary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There will be special performances, starting on November 19, followed by an evening of music the next day.

Local singers and performers Jim and Marisha Addison will perform and refreshments are included in the cost of the tickets.

Various groups attending classes at the centre have also been busy preparing.

The Lego Club built a model of the building, which will be displayed, and the art group will hold an exhibition.

A trivia night will also be held and residents can register teams of between four to six people to compete for the Beacon Trivia Trophy.

The quiz will cost £5 per person and refreshments will also be included.

Tickets for the Beacon Rave night on the Friday have already sold out and pre-reserved tickets are now available to collect.

Those attending are encouraged to dress as they would have when they were younger, with a prize to be given to the “best dressed raver”.

Finally, a family fun day will be held on Saturday November 23. Visitors can expect indoor games and other activities, including a fireworks display at the end of the celebrations.

Graeme added: “We’ve got a big response from the raves and we’re working with the kids of the people who used to go to the original raves (held at the centre).

“We’re hoping that we’ll get some new volunteers signing up.

“We’re going to have a lot going on on Saturday as well. There’ll be inflatables, stuff for the kids and a few Christmas stalls.”

Earlier this year, the group appealed for people to hand in photographs of the site throughout the years to help it compile a history of the centre.

The association is still looking for images and has urged anyone with pictures to contact them.

Tickets for the musical evening and the trivia night can be booked by contacting bbclaenquiries@gmail.com or by calling 07753 228625.