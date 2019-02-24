Countdown on to nominate north-east firms for top awards

North-east businesses have just 24 hours left to nominate their best and brightest for a prestigious honour.

The Trades Awards will take place at the Ardoe House Hotel on June 7 and nominations close on Monday.

Gongs for Apprentice of the Year, Tradesperson of the Year and Site Manager of the Year are just three of the 14 that are up for grabs.

Kyle Edgar, who scooped Apprentice of the Year last year, said it was a great experience.

The joiner at Nicholas Edgar Property Management said: “I felt so proud when I heard my name called out as the winner on the night. It was a huge surprise and didn’t know what to say or do.

“I was overwhelmed to be chosen by the judges.

“Since winning the award our existing customers have been in touch to congratulate me, and potential customers have been in touch to ask us to do work for them, which is great.

“I would definitely recommend entering to any apprentice who is considering taking part. I feel it was a massive privilege to be nominated.

“Keep trying your best and if you are chosen as a finalist, enjoy it – it is a fantastic experience and one I will remember for a long time.”

The awards are being organised by creative marketing agency Mearns and Gill and the Evening Express is official media partner.

Jim Booth, a judge at the awards, said the event is a great way to sing the praises of an industry facing a “worrying” skills gap.

He said: “Being a judge on the Trades Awards panel is both challenging and rewarding, all at the same time.

“According to research carried out by various professional bodies, the construction industry is facing a worrying skills gaps, which could potentially threaten various building projects due to take place over the next few years.

“It has never been more important to promote the construction industry as an exciting and rewarding career choice, with a specific focus on apprenticeships.”

To enter the accolades, download an application form from www.tradesawards.com